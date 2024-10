Why Hitting Your Funny Bone Isn’t Very Much Fun

In a tingly TED-Ed lesson, written by Cella Wright and directed by Anton Bogaty, narrator Susan Zimmerman explains the physiology of the so-called funny bone and why hitting it isn’t so funny. It turns out that the elbow and its accompanying ulnar nerve are quite complicated.

Explore the complex anatomy of the elbow, and find out why hitting your funny bone causes such an odd and painful sensation.