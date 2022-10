A Super Funky Cover of the ‘Hey Arnold!’ Theme

Saxophonist Lucia Sarmiento and keyboardist Jemma Heigis performed a super funky cover of the theme from the classic animated series Hey Arnold!, which ran from 1996 to 2004. The pair took turns playing seamlessly while standing outdoors on a snowy day.

JaqtheTromone shared a transcription of this impressive performance.

Transcription of Lucia Sarmiento and Jemma Heigis playing an extra funky version of the theme from Hey Arnold.

