Clever Cider Labels Based on Iconic Album Covers

Frukstereo, a hard cider maker in Mälmo, Sweden, has created a line of imbibable products with clever labels that are based upon iconic album covers. Included in this creative series is “Yellow Cidermarine” (“Yellow Submarine”), “The Rise and Fall of Cider Stardust and the Honey from Mars” (“The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”), “Ciderday Night Fever” (“Saturday Night Fever”), “God Save the Tree” (“God Save the Queen”), “Plumerian Rhapsody” (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and “Straight Outta Mälmo” (“Straight Outta Compton”).

We released our first “album” during June 2017 and since then we sent beverages all over the world.