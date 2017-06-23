Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The FrogLog, A Clever Floating Ramp That Allows Small Animals Easily Escape From Swimming Pools

by at on

Frog Log

The wonderfully named FrogLog is a very cleverly designed soft ramp with the sole purpose of allowing small animals to quickly escape the confines of a swimming pool on their own accord. The FrogLog was designed by wildlife biologist Rich Mason, who made the device portable, inexpensive, easy to place and took an animal’s instincts into account.

The FrogLog is a simple, cost effective device, that allows most small animals to escape from any swimming pool. …Animals instinctively swim to the edge of the pool and circle the edge, seeking a way out. The animal will bump into the FrogLog and climb out of the pool.

via The Dodo


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.