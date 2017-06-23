The FrogLog, A Clever Floating Ramp That Allows Small Animals Easily Escape From Swimming Pools

The wonderfully named FrogLog is a very cleverly designed soft ramp with the sole purpose of allowing small animals to quickly escape the confines of a swimming pool on their own accord. The FrogLog was designed by wildlife biologist Rich Mason, who made the device portable, inexpensive, easy to place and took an animal’s instincts into account.

The FrogLog is a simple, cost effective device, that allows most small animals to escape from any swimming pool. …Animals instinctively swim to the edge of the pool and circle the edge, seeking a way out. The animal will bump into the FrogLog and climb out of the pool.

via The Dodo