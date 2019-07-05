The Overlooked Built-In Feature That Keeps the French’s Mustard Lid Out of the Way When In Use

Chris Notap shared a really handy little known and often overlooked secret regarding French’s yellow mustard. The design of the snap-open lid is frustrating, its protuberance disturbs the food and the depth causes mustard to pool, yet as Notap notes, there’s a fix for that. Behind the lid is a built-in nub that causes full retreat, which in turn solves the aforementioned inconveniences.

…have a close look behind the lid you’ll notice this little nub right here and now, no mess no fuss and life is good again.

via Boing Boing