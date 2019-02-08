French Freediver Explores the Ocean For 10 Minutes on a Single Breath in ‘One Breath Around The World’

In the hypnotically gorgeous short film “One Breath Around The World”, French freediving champion Guillaume Néry swam to the ocean floor and began gliding running, climbing, exploring and even meeting up with few aquatic friends along his way through the clear Philippine waters for a little over 10 minutes on a single breath. As with many of their previous films, Néry’s filmmaker wife Julie Gautier captured the entire excursion in beautifully moody blues.