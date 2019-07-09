Laughing Squid

A Fresh-Baked French Bread Plush Pillow

Baguette Pillow Standing

Novelty company Gecter has created a wonderfully realistic plush pillow that looks like a loaf of fresh-baked French bread. The pillow is stuffed with propylene cotton and the zippered fabric is machine-washable. The pillow comes in a variety of sizes at different price points.

Lovely bread shape, Real-life style, super cute and funny. Made of soft plush with good quality PP cotton filling, comfortable hand feeling. No smell and no harm to the body, easy to clean. Machine wash, delicate cycle…

Baguette Bread Pillow

Baguette Bread Pillow Sleeping

Baguette Bread Pillow Sitting

Baguette Bread Pillow Hugging

Plush Baguette Pillow Plate

