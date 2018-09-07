Laughing Squid

Italian Free Immersion Diver With a Fin Sets Women’s World Record at an Astounding Depth of 107 Meters

On the very last day of the 2018 Vertical Blue competition at Dean’s Blue Hole, Bahamas, Italian free immersion diver Alessia Zecchini set the women’s world record for the deepest dive in the shortest amount of time with fin. Zecchini pierced the surface of the water and then descended straight as an arrow down until she reached her mark at an astounding 107 meters. She then turned around and came right back up just as smoothly. This who process took less than four minutes to accomplish. The beautiful footage of this incredible feat was taken by Diveye Cinematography.

On the very last day of #VB2018 Alessia Zecchini cements her position as the winner among the female athletes and the absolute overall points winner for the entire competition (including beating the men!)

Also on that same day Japanese diver Sayuri Kinoshita set the record for deepest dive without fin to an amazing 97 meters down in just a hair over two minutes. The ascension took the whole time to just a bit under four minutes.

On the last day of #VB2018 Sayuri Kinoshita proves she is a force to be reckoned with when she takes back the free immersion World Record from Alessia Zecchini and wins gold with this powerful WR setting performance to 97m FIM.

