A Nightmarish Freddy Kreuger Steel Fire Pit

Alex Dodson of Burned by Design (previously) has built a rather frightening Freddy Krueger steel fire pit just in time for Halloween. This wood-burning fire pit is a replica of Krueger’s distinct head and his razor-sharp gloves serve as the legs for the stove. It’s an amazing piece that’s sure to enter nightmares everywhere, not just on Elm Street.

‘One, Two Freddy’s coming for you’ the wood burner of your nightmares. Based of the terrifying character from ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ our Freddy Krueger Wood Burner comes complete with the infamous bladed glove used by Freddy to slay his victims.

As with all of his work, this is hand-made to order through his Etsy shop.

Please note each of our wood burners or grills is handmade to order, so we hope you can bear with us on the lead time.

via Dude I Want That