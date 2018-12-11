Laughing Squid

Freddie Mercury Soundalike Marc Martel Performs an Amazing Cover of ‘We Are the Champions’ on Piano

Musician Marc Martel, whose voice is so highly reminiscent of the legendary Freddie Mercury that his vocals were featured as Mercury’s in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, performed absolutely incredible versions of the classic Queen songs “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with just himself and his piano

Back in 2011, Martel performed “Somebody to Love” for the winning audition video for the Roger Taylor tribute band “The Queen Extravaganza“.

Person: “Anyone ever tell you you sound like that guy from Queen?”
Me: “No. Never have I ever heard that in my life. Ever.”

