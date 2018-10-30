94 Year Old Former LIFE Magazine Photographer Fred Lyon Shares His Incredible Photos of San Francisco

On October 8, 2018, Fred Lyon, the legendary former LIFE Magazine photographer and author of San Francisco, Portrait of a City: 1940-1960 and San Francisco Noir, gave a talk at The Interval at Long Now. During the talk, the lifelong San Franciscan shared stories of the events, sights and people that were represented in his photos. Mikl Em, who interviewed Lyon, kicked off the talk with “85 Photos of San Francisco” featuring a selection of Lyon’s incredible photos.

Fred Lyon is a time traveler with a camera and tales to tell. At 94-years-old, this former LIFE magazine photographer and fourth generation San Franciscan has an eye for the city and stories to match. We showed photos from Fred’s books San Francisco, Portrait of a City: 1940-1960 and San Francisco Noir, and images spanning his diverse career. In conversation he’ll discuss his art, work, and life; recollections of old friends like Herb Caen and Trader Vic Bergeron; and more. He shared his unique perspective after nearly a century in San Francisco.