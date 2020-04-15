Fred Armisen Does Every North American Accent

The incredibly talented Fred Armisen (previously), who’s known for his ability to do any accent in the world, offered a verbal tour of North America during his Netflix special Standup for Drummers.

Fred’s been around the country a bit. Probably too much.

He started off with the east coast of the United States speaking in the different accents as he crossed state lines. He particularly noted the different accents that can found around New York City, before moving across the country, down to Mexico and Cuba and up to Canada.