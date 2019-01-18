A 1967 Animated Luden’s Cough Drops Television Ad Featuring a Unique Soundtrack Created by Frank Zappa

Artist Ed Seeman posted the award-winning 1967 television ad for Luden’s Cough Drops, which featured his own brilliant animation and a unique soundtrack created by a young Frank Zappa. Seeman had hired Zappa to do the work and the two became friends.

In 1967 I hired frank zappa for $2,000 to do the soundtrack for this animated tv commercial that I was animating and producing. It won a CLIO award for “best use of sound.” It was the beginning of a two year relationship that had me filming 14 hours of footage to be used for a film he called “Uncle Meat”.

