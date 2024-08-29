A 1932 Interview With Thomas Edison’s Lab Assistant Who Helped to Make the First Viable Light Bulb in 1879

Life in the 1800s shared historical footage of a 1932 interview with Francis Jehl who worked as a laboratory assistant to Thomas Edison, expressing his excitement for his role in helping to invent the first viable light bulb in 1879.

This is a video recording of Francis Jehl discussing his experience working with Thomas Edison in 1879 and helping to make the first practically viable light bulb in history.

Edison Assistant First Lightbulb
