Incredible FPV Drone Footage Flying Over Angel Falls in Venezuela, The World’s Tallest Waterfall

Photographer Ellis van Jason captured absolutely incredible FPV drone footage of Angel Falls, the world’s tallest uninterrupted waterfall at Canaima National Park in Bolivar, Venezuela. van Jason sent his drone up a remarkable 979 meters (3,212 feet) to the very top of the mountain and then skillfully followed the water down towards the rapids below. According to van Jason, this was hard-won footage.

My friends and I explored the jungle for days by boat, foot, helicopter and drone to show you something unique. Now fasten your seatbelts & enjoy the ride down the world’s highest waterfall.

via Boing Boing