Beautiful Fox Adorably Sings at the Top of His Lungs

A beautiful fox named Muttias, sibling to Finnegan the fox, adorably sang at the top of his little lungs while he was trying to take a nap. According to their human Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue, Muttias was telling Finnegan to go away.

Muttias is actually talking because Finnegan came up behind me. He is singing his “Go away Finnegan” song

It seems that Muttias and Finnegan have always had an ongoing rivalry.

Muttias is actually a very chatty fox.