Fox Fires, An Animated Adaptation of a Finnish Folktale Explaining Adorable Origins of the Aurora Borealis

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Fox Fires” by filmmaker Keilidh Bradley is a stunning animation that tells of a time when the moon came down from the sky to ask the animals for their help lighting up the sky. The ram, the bear, and the hawk stepped forward. Soon other animals joined them as they took their place in the sky as constellations. Only a lonely little fox remained behind, who ended lighting up the sky with his tail.

Fox: I don’t understand, I tried so hard. I just wanted to be a star like everyone else.

Moon: Well, whoever said you can only be a star?

Thus explains the origins of the traditional Finnish folktale of Revontulet, aka the Aurora Borealis.

via The Nerdist