Four Positively Trained Dogs Effortlessly Perform Incredibly Synchronized Tricks With One Another

4 Dog Tricks

Two Border Collies, a Terrier and a Chihuahua performed an incredible variety of separate well-timed synchronized tricks with one another without a hint of effort. Each of the dogs have been trained by Emily Larlham of Dogmatics, who uses positive reinforcement to encourage positive behavior. She also offers free in-depth dog training videos through her YouTube channel to help people understand their dogs and themselves.

Emily Larlham runs the dog training business Dogmantics Dog Training in San Diego, California. She is known around the world for her popular Youtube Channel ‘Kikopup’ where she has posted over 200 free in-depth dog training tutorials. She believes that by putting out free training tutorials that don’t involve any forms of physical or psychological intimidation, it will not only effect how people treat animals but also how people treat other human beings.

In one of her training videos, Larlham demonstrated how she taught her border collie Wish to dance in a circle on his hind legs.

via Incredible Things

