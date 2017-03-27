Former Surfer Carves Large Scale Geometric Designs Into the Sand of Beaches Around the World

Great Big Story visited with Jim Deneven, a former surfer and chef, who put it all aside in to work on the other side of the beach, carving large-scale geometric designs into the sand. Deneven has worked all over the world creating this incredible art, but is content just working on a small piece of sand wherever he is, letting the waves take the design back with the tide.

I’ve walked as much as 30 miles in one day, which means about seven or eight hours of walking. I like the stick probably the best, because I like to come down to the beach with nothing. The tools are sitting there on the beach, sticks to choose from, and I’ll do my composition. Do a nice big drawing and then I’ll throw the stick away. Come down with nothing and leave with nothing. For me, that’s the most fulfilling choice of how to do it. Drawing in the sand is the ultimate of in the moment, and I wanna finish when the tide is about to destroy the drawing.