For All Mankind, An Apple TV+ Alternate Timeline Series About an Ongoing Space Race With the USSR

During the WWDC 2019 keynote on June 3rd, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the trailer of an original alternate timeline series entitled For All Mankind, which will be featured on the new Apple TV+ streaming service that launches in the fall. The series reimagines a world in which the global space race against Soviet Union has never ended, as told though first person narrative by those involved.

The show was created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Actors Joel Kinnaman (Hanna, The Killing), Michael Dorman (Patriot), Sarah Jones, (Alcatraz), Colm Feore (House of Cards), Wrenn Schmidt (The Americans), Shantel VanSanten (Shooter), and Jodi Balfour (True Detective) are set to star.