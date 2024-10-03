Clever Food Stylist Tricks That Make Products Look Better in Ads Than in Real Life

5-Minute Crafts put together several informative compilations that show the clever tricks that food stylists employ to make consumer products look far better in photos, advertisements, or commercials than they actually do in real life. Most of these tricks use inedible items such as shoe polish, shaving cream, candle gel, dish soap, deodorant, super glue, toothpicks, and more to make the items look more appetizing than they really are.

I’m sure that you guys know that most of the things we see in commercials are different from real life. But these food tricks will make you say “Wow!” For desserts, it’s better to use shaving cream instead of ice cream cause it doesn’t melt. Did you know they put shoe cream on bread to make it look brighter and tastier? Candle gel can be a great alternative to ice cubes cause it doesn’t melt. If you want to make food look fresh, use deodorant.

An Inside Look at Fast Food Commercials

We previously posted about the creative ways fast food commercials are shot, particularly when the budget is low, and timeframes are short. In this case, a great deal of technology and product placement takes the place of artificial means.

It takes dozens of people, expensive robots, and fancy cameras to bring a fast food commercial to life. But they use real food on set, so they work against the clock to film each take before it starts to wilt.