Foo Fighters Invite an Adorable Five Year Old Boy Onstage to Dance With Them During a Show in Belfast

The amazing moment the @foofighters invite 5 year old Belfast fan Taylor up on stage, his first ever concert, and he absolutely killed it!!!! ????? @BelfastVital #CoolSaturdayShow pic.twitter.com/qPeW2pco4s — Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) August 19, 2019

Foo Fighters are known for inviting their fans onstage to perform with them and their show at the 2019 Belfast Vital Festival was no exception. The band spotted a five year old fan named Taylor Blackburn dancing in the crowd and invited him to join them onstage. After Taylor was fitted with necessary ear protection, he happily joined the band and danced away through the rest of the song.

Taylor’s mum Nikki Hooper was beside herself with pride for her little boy who was attending his very first concert ever.

Our Taylor's first ever gig. Thank you to @foofighters and to all the staff & crowd. You are all so amazing. Insanely proud of our wee rockstar. Life long memories made at Vital Belfast last night ???? pic.twitter.com/AUDEPlOzVL — Nikki Hooper (@nikhoop2403) August 20, 2019

via Digg