Foo Fighters Invite an Adorable Five Year Old Boy Onstage to Dance With Them During a Show in Belfast

Foo Fighters are known for inviting their fans onstage to perform with them and their show at the 2019 Belfast Vital Festival was no exception. The band spotted a five year old fan named Taylor Blackburn dancing in the crowd and invited him to join them onstage. After Taylor was fitted with necessary ear protection, he happily joined the band and danced away through the rest of the song.

Taylor’s mum Nikki Hooper was beside herself with pride for her little boy who was attending his very first concert ever.

