Foldimate, A Home Robot That Folds Laundry

In 2016 we wrote about the Foldimate Family, a handy home robot that automatically folds, steams, and scents laundry. Since that time, the company has made significant improvements to the robot’s internal and external design per customer feedback. The changes were announced at CES 2019.

This prototype has been further advanced from its previous model, and now automatically adapts to the clothing item type and size. Now, folding a full load of laundry, of around 25 items, takes less than 5 minutes. …We designed a chic appearance after learning that many people plan to use FoldiMate in their bedrooms, spare rooms, or living rooms. We realized that it needs to look less like an appliance as not everyone has space in their laundry room, and even if they do, they don’t necessarily want to fold there.

The company plans to sell the Foldimate for $980 and while a definitive release date is not yet available, there is an email waitlist available that will notify you when pre-orders are available.

We strive to make FoldiMate as affordable as we can. The target price is not final and will not include tax and shipping, as regulations vary by region.

