The Flying Martha Ornithopter, A Winged Mechanical Toy That Soars With the Power of a Rubber Band

Martha, the very last passenger pigeon and inspiration for this toy.

The handmade nature of the Flying Martha allows you, the pilot, to tinker with every aspect of its flight. Turn the bird’s adjustable tail left or right, throw it with wings up or down, twist the rubber band clockwise or counterclockwise… besides being a really fun design object, the Flying Martha encourages physical play and problem-solving.

Haptic Lab has created a wonderful winged mechanical toy called “ The Flying Martha Ornithopter “, which runs on the power of a simple rubber band. The toy was named after and made in the image of Martha , the last passenger pigeon who died in 1914. Haptic Lab is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this amazing toy to market.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!