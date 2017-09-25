Laughing Squid

The Flying Martha Ornithopter, A Winged Mechanical Toy That Soars With the Power of a Rubber Band

Haptic Lab has created a wonderful winged mechanical toy called “The Flying Martha Ornithopter“, which runs on the power of a simple rubber band. The toy was named after and made in the image of Martha, the last passenger pigeon who died in 1914. Haptic Lab is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring this amazing toy to market.

The handmade nature of the Flying Martha allows you, the pilot, to tinker with every aspect of its flight. Turn the bird’s adjustable tail left or right, throw it with wings up or down, twist the rubber band clockwise or counterclockwise… besides being a really fun design object, the Flying Martha encourages physical play and problem-solving.

Flapping Flying Martha

Martha, the very last passenger pigeon and inspiration for this toy.

