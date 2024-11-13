Flying Foxes With Night Vision Cameras on Their Backs Offer a Rarely Seen View of Their Nocturnal Life

A clip from the series Animals With Cameras provides a rarely seen nocturnal view of flying foxes heading off into the night of Adelaide, Australia, thanks to a night vision camera that was mounted onto the backs of the bats. These bats are happy with their urban environment, as they can find enough food from ornamental and fruit trees to keep them well sustained.

Soar across the evening sky with these flying foxes as a back-mounted camera offers an insight into the nighttime behaviour of this animal.