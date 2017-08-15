Gorgeous Flowing Dresses Showcased Against Gorgeous Backdrops From All Over the World

Russian photographer Kristina Makeeva travels the world to capture absolutely stunning photos that feature models in gorgeous flowing dresses interacting with landscapes and backdrops that coordinate together. Makeeva stated on Bored Panda, “A girl in a dress is probably one of the most beautiful phenomena in the world.”
For me, there is nothing more beautiful than the tangled fabric of the dress from the wind created by the running girl. This is magic. Therefore, in my trips my friends, helpers and I, try to pick up dresses for the landscape, dress up models and create.
via Bored Panda