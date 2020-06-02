The Beauty of the Saracen Joust in the Tuscan Town of Arezzo, Italy Captured in a Flow Motion Timelapse

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“An Ode to Arezzo” is a flow motion timelapse by photographer Rob Whitworth (previously) that captures the absolute beauty of the annual Giostra del Saracino (Saracen Joust) festival that takes place in the ancient Tuscan town of Arrezzo, Italy.

The little Tuscan town of Arezzo is everything the world wants Italy to be: ancient grandeur, natural abundance and high culture, basking sun and brimming with passion. I was therefore thrilled at the opportunity to make a flow-motion promoting Arezzo and its most quintessential festival: the ancient Saracen Joust.

