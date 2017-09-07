The Incredible Giant Floral Sculptures of the 2017 Corso Zundert Parade In the Netherlands

Every year young and old people living in Zundert are caught by the corso virus once again. There is no escape, but we wouldn’t want there to be one anyway. …The Corso of Zundert is the largest Corso (flower parade) in the world. All the work is done voluntarily. Twenty heralds compete against each other to build the most beautiful float, judged by a professional jury. It has been done so for over eighty years.

As in past years , an incredible series of giant flower sculptures were displayed during the annual flower parade of Corso Zundert , which takes place every first first Sunday of September in the small town of Zundert, Netherlands . The parade’s 20 sculptures are created in a yearlong process by volunteer teams of Zundert residents.

Follow: Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Pinterest | Feedly

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!