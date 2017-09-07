Laughing Squid

The Incredible Giant Floral Sculptures of the 2017 Corso Zundert Parade In the Netherlands

As in past years, an incredible series of giant flower sculptures were displayed during the annual flower parade of Corso Zundert, which takes place every first first Sunday of September in the small town of Zundert, Netherlands. The parade’s 20 sculptures are created in a yearlong process by volunteer teams of Zundert residents.

Every year young and old people living in Zundert are caught by the corso virus once again. There is no escape, but we wouldn’t want there to be one anyway. …The Corso of Zundert is the largest Corso (flower parade) in the world. All the work is done voluntarily. Twenty heralds compete against each other to build the most beautiful float, judged by a professional jury. It has been done so for over eighty years.


