‘Global Convenience’ – A Floating Convenience Store on the Toronto Waterfront

Toronto artist Trevor Wheatley and Cosmo Dean of TF Dean Studio collaborated with Puncture Design to create “Global Convenience”, a fully stocked floating store on Lake Ontario at Harbour Square Basin in Toronto. The artists spoke with Waterfront Toronto about this uniquely urban yet global project and its connection to the FIFA World Cup.

The timing of the project felt especially meaningful as Toronto prepares to welcome visitors from around the globe for the FIFA World Cup. We began thinking about the convenience store as a kind of cultural crossroads. It is a place where products, languages, traditions, and identities coexist in one contained space. By filling the store with products from different countries, Global Convenience reflects the ways culture travels around the world.