Five Year Old Piano Prodigy Flawlessly Performs Mozart

Five year old piano prodigy Alberto Cartuccia Cingolani performed an absolutely flawless rendition of Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major in front of an astounded audience at an Italian music competition that took place in May 2022.

Cingolani is the son of musicians Alessia Cingolani and Simone Cartuccia, both of who have taught their young son how to play. His mother told the Italian news service Corriere Adriatico that Alberto started practicing during the pandemic lockdown.

(translated) He started playing during the months of the first lockdown. I was always at home, so we started playing with a small play keyboard, in order to do something stimulating for the child. From there I realized that Alberto was well suited. We noticed with my husband that the child has perfect pitch. And from there we saw that a sort of didactic educational journey with the piano was worthwhile and so it all started. The child has forged ahead. For a year and a half now, the child has been doing remarkable things, both for the age and for the time it took to learn.

Here is Alberto performing other classical arrangements.

via Miss Cellania