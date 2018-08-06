Thousands of Fish Swarm Diver in a Mesmerizing Bait Ball to Ward Off an Incoming Whale Shark

While diving in the beautiful blue waters of Hurghada, Egypt, an unsuspecting diver named Tobias Sachs found himself at the center of an absolutely mesmerizing bait ball made up of thousands of fish. The tiny fish were using the power of many to protect themselves and perhaps even Sachs, from an incoming whale shark attack.

