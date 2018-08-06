Laughing Squid

Thousands of Fish Swarm Diver in a Mesmerizing Bait Ball to Ward Off an Incoming Whale Shark

by at on

Fish Swarm Diver Bait Ball Whale Shark

While diving in the beautiful blue waters of Hurghada, Egypt, an unsuspecting diver named Tobias Sachs found himself at the center of an absolutely mesmerizing bait ball made up of thousands of fish. The tiny fish were using the power of many to protect themselves and perhaps even Sachs, from an incoming whale shark attack.

…Bait balls form when small fish swarm in a tightly packed spherical formation about a common centre, but little did the diver know the group behaviour was a way to protect the fish from a whale shark floating in the waters of Hurghada, Egpypt.



