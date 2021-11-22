Graceful Fish Perform Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ at Night

The CGI animated short “Turbopéra”, by Fabien Meyran, Benoît de Geyer d’Orth, and Antoine Marchand, features a group of rather graceful fish performing “Brindisi”, the first act of Guiseppe Verde‘s classic, as night falls. The fish imagine themselves upon a grand stage, performing their solos while perched upon helpful crabs with a full chorus rounding out the performance. When the new day arrives, however, the fish go back on ice.

