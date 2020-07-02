Test Dummies Act Out Deadly Scenarios Caused by the Misuse of Fireworks in a 2020 Consumer Safety Video

Just ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the United States, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a rather humorous, but extremely serious safety video about the proper handling of fireworks (here’s the video from 2015).

Since many official 2020 displays have been canceled due to health concerns, some people may look to launching them from home. To demonstrate the situations that should be avoided, they used test dummies to act out several deadly scenarios caused by the mishandling of pyrotechnics.

Many Americans will not get to see the grand, professional fireworks displays this 4th of July given the cancellations of public celebrations and stay-at-home orders across the country. As an alternative, people are purchasing their own fireworks in an effort to recreate that tradition at home …The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants consumers to know the risks of handling fireworks at home, and how to prevent serious injuries and deaths.

Here’s the B-Roll from the video.

