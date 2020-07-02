Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Test Dummies Act Out Deadly Scenarios Caused by the Misuse of Fireworks in a 2020 Consumer Safety Video

by on

Just ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the United States, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a rather humorous, but extremely serious safety video about the proper handling of fireworks (here’s the video from 2015).

Since many official 2020 displays have been canceled due to health concerns, some people may look to launching them from home. To demonstrate the situations that should be avoided, they used test dummies to act out several deadly scenarios caused by the mishandling of pyrotechnics.

Many Americans will not get to see the grand, professional fireworks displays this 4th of July given the cancellations of public celebrations and stay-at-home orders across the country. As an alternative, people are purchasing their own fireworks in an effort to recreate that tradition at home …The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants consumers to know the risks of handling fireworks at home, and how to prevent serious injuries and deaths.

Don't Stand Over Fireworks

Here’s the B-Roll from the video.

Fireworks Safety

via Miss Cellania


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved