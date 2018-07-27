A Cardboard Fire Chief Tries to Save His Cardboard City From Burning in an Amazing 3D Animation

In the short 3D stop-motion cardboard animation “Fire in Cardboard City” by New Zealand filmmaker Phil Brough, an earnest fire chief, his cat and his team attempt to save their city from burning to the ground after a car caught fire on a major highway. Unfortunately, because everything is made of cardboard and therefore highly flammable, their jobs were made that much more difficult. Yet just when things became completely hopeless, a mysterious stream of water came flowing from the skies to extinguish all the flames.

Unfortunately for Cardboard City, the fire was just the beginning.