In a clip from a 1979 television show, the Finnish band Gregorius performed an amusing parody of the then-popular Village People song “YMCA” translated as “NMKY” in their native language. Rather than the varied costumes worn by the song originators, the Finnish group wore basketball attire.

Background dancers by Jari Samulin Dance Group

