Japanese Man Challenges International Tourists to Find Public Trash Cans in Shibuya, Tokyo

That Japanese Man Yuta, a vlogger in Tokyo who teaches Japanese, challenged several pairs of international tourists to go off in search of a public trash can within Shibuya, Tokyo. This challenge proved more difficult than expected. Per Yuta, this elusiveness may be due to public safety concerns.

As you can see, it’s pretty hard to find a trash can in Tokyo. It used to be a bit easier because I could just go to Shibuya Station. But nowadays, it’s also hard to find trash cans in major stations. I heard that it was because of potential terrorist attacks. They think that terrorists might hide a bomb or something.

via Boing Boing