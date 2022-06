Filming Inside of a Piano With a Periscope Lens

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective captured fascinating footage of the inner workings of a piano using a periscope lens that allowed him to shoot at a 90° angle using an onboard mirror and LED lighting. This unique access allowed the camera into areas that are not usually visible to the human eye.

Filming the inside a Piano in macro using Laowa 24mm f/14 PERISCOPE Lens – The craziest Lens ever built?