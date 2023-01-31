Filmmaker Names One Iconic Movie For Each Year of Cinema’s 145 Year History

Sam Kench of Brickwall Pictures gave a film history crash course for which he remarkably named one iconic film for each year of the 145 years since the birth of cinema. He began with the pioneering Horse In Motion chronophotograph of 1878 and concluded with the 2022 Daniel Kwan/Daniel Schweibert film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Some films are big hits for the year, several are rather disgusting in nature, yet important to cinematic history, and some are little known.

Are you looking to brush up on the history of cinema? Are you trying to cram for a film history class and looking for a cheat sheet? Here is a broad overview of cinematic history condensed into under 8 minutes.