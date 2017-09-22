How Film Cuts Mimic the Human Visual Experience

Our evolutionary history did little to prepare us for film cuts. Why don’t our brains explode when we watch movies? https://t.co/VXWaRu8zLM pic.twitter.com/zplm99mm62

Our brains do a lot of work to fill in the gaps, which can produce some pretty fascinating errors of perception and memory…In Hollywood, script editors work furiously to keep …inconsistencies out of movies, but they’re by no means perfect. The fact that they’re are so hard to detect gives us an important hint about how our brains handle cuts: We’re continuously knitting together successive glimpses to construct a coherent representation of the world.

In a truly insightful video essay based upon the work of brain scientist Jeffrey M Zacks , narrator A dam D’Arpino of Aeon Video explains how film cuts mimic the choppy human visual experience in terms of focus, blinking, saccades and periphery. So when a current scene seems incongruent with previous scene, the human brain to fills in information that isn’t necessarily there, but is assumed to make the experience whole.

