Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Chopping a Fidget Stick in Half With an Axe to Find Out What Is Inside

by at on

Father and son team Dan and Lincoln Markham of What’s Inside and Stephen Headrick use an axe to chop a fidget stick in half and find out exactly what is inside.

What's inside a Fidget Stick

Advertisements

More posts about: Toys





  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.