My ferret uses every aspect from her feet, paws, teeth as well as her body weight to open a drawer. She does let go in the end, but she can get it open to where she can climb in.

A tenacious little ferret was so fiercely determined to open up a dresser drawer that she used every single part of her long body and a variety of different motions to make this happen. While ferret did fall off at the end, per her human, it will be there waiting for her when she’s ready to climb in.

