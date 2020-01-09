Elated Little Fennec Fox Laughs During a Coffee Break

When the humans belonging to Djinn the Fennec Fox went outside for a coffee break on the terrace, they decided to have their beloved vulpine companion come along. Djinn was being cuddled by one of his humans, which made him laugh a lot and wag his adorable tail. All that laughing made Djinn very tired so he curled up in his human’s lap and went to sleep.

As soon as he was put in his comfy bed, however, Djinn was awake and ready to play.