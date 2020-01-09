Laughing Squid

Elated Little Fennec Fox Laughs During a Coffee Break

When the humans belonging to Djinn the Fennec Fox went outside for a coffee break on the terrace, they decided to have their beloved vulpine companion come along. Djinn was being cuddled by one of his humans, which made him laugh a lot and wag his adorable tail. All that laughing made Djinn very tired so he curled up in his human’s lap and went to sleep.

We brought Djinn with us when we went for a cup of coffee. Look at him laugh and wag his tail at the other people on the terrace!

Fennec Fox Goes to Sleep

As soon as he was put in his comfy bed, however, Djinn was awake and ready to play.

Fennec Fox Awake in Bed

