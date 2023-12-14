A Merry Mashup of José Feliciano’s ‘Feliz Navidad’ and Billy Idol’s ‘Rebel Yell’

The very talented, award-winning DJ Cummerbund seamlessly stitched together a very merry mashup that combines the classic José Feliciano Christmas song “Feliz Navidad” with the 1983 Billy Idol song “Rebel Yell” creating an amusing remix. Cummerbund also added in several dashes of “Last Christmas” by Wham!, Rob Zombie, Rush, and trumpeter Martijn Brattinga to fully round out the final sound. He also included a couple of professional wrestlers as well.
ARTISTS FEATURED IN THIS FESTIVE FROMP:
1. José Feliciano
2. Billy Idol
3. Randy “Macho Man” Savage
4. Rob Zombie
5. Terrence Gene Bollea
6. Wham!
7. Martijn Brattinga
8. Rush