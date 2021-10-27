Leftover Piece Prevents Man From Setting World Record for Fastest Time to Build the LEGO Millennium Falcon

Virginia LEGO Ambassador Paul Ufema of All New Bricks believed that he set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to build the LEGO Millennium Falcon. While his time of 16 hours,10 minutes, and 29 seconds to complete the 7,541 piece model was faster than anyone else, he noticed when he was done that he had a leftover piece from the kit, as is bound to happen.

After the build, Ufema figured out where the piece was supposed to go. When he sent all the information to GWR, he included the information about the extra brick. Unfortunately, his fate was changed when he was disqualified for the missing piece, despite his incredible speed.

While that record eluded him, Elufa previously had set the Guinness World Record for the “fastest time to build the LEGO Colosseum” in February 2021.

The fastest time to build the LEGO® Colosseum is 13 hr 37 min 36 sec, and was achieved by Paul Ufema (USA) in Forest, Virginia, USA, on 24 February 2021.