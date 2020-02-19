Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Historical Footage of the ‘Farthing Penny Donkey Bike’

by on

Donkey Bike

1966 archival footage from British Pathé spotlights the “Farthing Penny”, a miniature version of the famous penny-farthing bicycle that sported one giant wheel in front and a small wheel in the back. This “donkey bike” had the same design as the original, but was on a much smaller scale and reversed. Additionally, the adjustable handlebars could either be positioned normally but the preferred method was to have them come from behind the rider, which would allow a straight back while riding.

A groovy girl in a polka dot trouser suit looks at bikes outside a bicycle shop; she attempts to get on a penny farthing bike, but can’t quite make it; the male assistant (T Barrell) brings out a ‘Donkey Bike’ for her to try. It looks quite strange, with a large wheel at the back and a small one at the front; the handlebars curve round the back of the rider, so they sit up straight while riding.

via Weird Universe


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved