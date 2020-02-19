Historical Footage of the ‘Farthing Penny Donkey Bike’

1966 archival footage from British Pathé spotlights the “Farthing Penny”, a miniature version of the famous penny-farthing bicycle that sported one giant wheel in front and a small wheel in the back. This “donkey bike” had the same design as the original, but was on a much smaller scale and reversed. Additionally, the adjustable handlebars could either be positioned normally but the preferred method was to have them come from behind the rider, which would allow a straight back while riding.

