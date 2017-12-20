Fans From All Over the World Bid a Touching Farewell to Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor Who

Just ahead of the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time” airing on December 25th, BBC America created a wonderful montage of fans from all over the world saying goodbye to the departing Peter Capaldi and his final appearance as the 12th iteration of the titular Doctor. Included in this montage, amongst many others, are William Shatner, Chris Hardwick, Alton Brown and of course, Doctor Puppet, who had paid earlier tribute to Capaldi.

Thank you, Peter Capaldi. The magical final chapter of the Twelfth Doctor’s (Peter Capaldi) journey sees the Time Lord team up with his former self, the first ever Doctor (David Bradley – Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and a returning Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie), for one last adventure.

Here’s a short clip short clip from the 2017 Christmas Special “Twice Upon a Time”