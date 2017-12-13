Thanks for the Stars, A Befitting Doctor Puppet Farewell to Peter Capaldi and the 12th Doctor Who

“Thanks for the Stars” is a really lovely and befitting farewell by Alisa Stern‘s wonderful stop-motion puppet series “Doctor Puppet” (previously) to Peter Capaldi, the badass guitar-playing, sunglass-wearing Twelfth Incarnation of the beloved Doctor Who.

Farewell Peter Capaldi, and thanks for everything you bought to Doctor Who. We will miss you!

Just released a 12th Doctor tribute video! Ask me about it! https://t.co/17QuJckpkg — Alisa Stern (@TheDoctorPuppet) December 12, 2017

In 2016, Doctor Puppet released “The 12 Doctors of Christmas“, a really marvelous video that’s always fun to watch around the holidays.