Fancy Feast Releases a Cookbook For Humans to Coordinate Their Meals With What Their Cat Eats

With the release of their new line of single-serving “Petite Feasts” for cats, Fancy Feast has also compiled a cookbook book for humans that coordinate their meal with what their cat is eating.

Recipes such as “Salmon and Zucchini with a Miso Honey Glaze” pairs for humans perfectly with the “Petites Seared Salmon Entrée with Spinach In Gravy” for cats, the “Whitefish and Asparagus with Buerre Blanc” is a wonderful accompaniment to ” Petites Ocean Whitefish Entrée with Tomato In Gravy “, and the “Chicken Bolognese Loaf with Angel Hair Pasta” goes nicely with “Petites Grilled Chicken Entrée with Rice In Gravy”.

From Chicken and Ramen with Tomato Honey Butter Sauce to Whitefish and Asparagus with Beurre Blanc, the cookbook features recipes that are elevated but easy enough to whip up on a weeknight,” said Fancy Feast’s in-house chef, Amanda Hassner. “Each dish was inspired by the small-plate restaurant trend. The recipes are for humans but were created in honor of the dishes you will be serving your cat.

The recipes were developed in-house by Hassner in cooperation with James Beard nominee Chef Jerrelle Guy, and baker Joshua Snyder. The recipe book can be downloaded as a PDF. Your cat, however, will have to wait until you bring their meal home somehow.

Fancy Feast Petites are now available in two 1.4oz servings for a suggested retail price of $1.07.

via Nerdist