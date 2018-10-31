Laughing Squid

Art Students Cleverly Dress Up as Famous Paintings For the Annual Halloween Parade in Kawasaki, Japan

Participants in the annual Halloween parade that takes place in the city of Kawasaki in the Kanagawa Prefecture of Japan, like everywhere else, have the opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters. A very clever group of student from The Amazing School of Special Effects decided to dress up as famous paintings and other works of fine art.

Amongst the artists and works represented are Vincent Van GoghSelf Portrait“, Johannes VermeerGirl With a Pearl Earring“, Edvard MunchThe Scream“, Leonardo da VinciMona Lisa” and the infamously disfigured painting of Jesus. Their teacher, face, body paint and SFX artist Amazing JIRO was so very proud of her students.

My students participated in Japan’s biggest Halloween parade, Kawasaki Halloween! Look at these wonderful costumes!

