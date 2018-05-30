Fallout 76, Bethesda Cryptically Teases Next Chapter of Their Post-Apocalyptic Video Game Series

Bethesda Game Studios has released a cryptic teaser trailer for Fallout 76, the newest addition to their ongoing post-apocalyptic Fallout video game series. The trailer begins in a simple suburban home with a comforting, monophonic cover of the John Denver song “Country Roads” playing in the backround and a general sense of normalcy about the place. That is until a disembodied voice calls the character into action.

When the fighting has stopped, and the fallout has settled…Get bold 76. Our future begins. …

We've been waiting a long time to show you what we’ve been up to! Tune in to see Fallout 76 during the Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, June 10th at 6:30 PM PT. https://t.co/6tJKUqjrw9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) May 30, 2018

While Bethesda hasn’t yet announced the release date of Fallout 76, it can be pre-ordered through Amazon with a 20% discount for Prime Members.